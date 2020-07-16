189 Edgecombe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Enhance your living and personal status quo in Harlem's spacious 3,000 sq ft, triplex with a private patio. Luxury living and perfect layout that will "WOO YOU." Come see this amazing (4) four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and two outdoor areas in Hamilton Heights via Video Tour. A touch of Modern and a flavor of history is felt when walking into our open, parlor living space. Three generously sized appliances wrap your kitchen with the ultimate conveniences of living in a 19 ft wide Harlem brownstone. The 48" inch oven with four electric burners 12" wide. The plushly designed bathrooms add color, texture, and intrigue to all. All four bedrooms are equally spacious and each bedroom has sun-drenched windows. The built wine cooler, central air conditioning, and central heat will provide relaxation inside and a color video intercom will connect you well with the outdoors. Its 120 sq ft wood deck is directly outside of the kitchen and it provides your very own 700 sq ft garden outdoor area. 