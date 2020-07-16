All apartments in New York
189 Edgecombe Avenue

189 Edgecombe Avenue · (917) 653-1904
Location

189 Edgecombe Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enhance your living and personal status quo in Harlem's spacious 3,000 sq ft, triplex with a private patio. Luxury living and perfect layout that will "WOO YOU." Come see this amazing (4) four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and two outdoor areas in Hamilton Heights via Video Tour. A touch of Modern and a flavor of history is felt when walking into our open, parlor living space. Three generously sized appliances wrap your kitchen with the ultimate conveniences of living in a 19 ft wide Harlem brownstone. The 48" inch oven with four electric burners 12" wide. The plushly designed bathrooms add color, texture, and intrigue to all. All four bedrooms are equally spacious and each bedroom has sun-drenched windows. The built wine cooler, central air conditioning, and central heat will provide relaxation inside and a color video intercom will connect you well with the outdoors. Its 120 sq ft wood deck is directly outside of the kitchen and it provides your very own 700 sq ft garden outdoor area. Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have any available units?
189 Edgecombe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have?
Some of 189 Edgecombe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Edgecombe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
189 Edgecombe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Edgecombe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 189 Edgecombe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue offer parking?
No, 189 Edgecombe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Edgecombe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have a pool?
No, 189 Edgecombe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 189 Edgecombe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Edgecombe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Edgecombe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
