in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Open Studio Prime Location Pets Shares Ok



Large open studio apt features washer/dryer in unit. On 3rd floor walk up, and pet friendly BLDG. Prime location right in the heart of the East Village. Please call or text Frank directly to see the place. Thank you! 646 529 6948

