185 East 3th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:02 AM

185 East 3th Street

185 E 3rd St · (646) 548-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
ALL bedrooms are queen sized! 2 FULL BATHROOMS! Kitchen features dishwasher and above stovetop microwave for more counter space. Other features include marble, windowed bathroom, hardwood floors, Located in the heart of the East Village We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood. This is a TRUE 5-bedroom apartment and ALL bedrooms are queen sized and closets. Kitchen features dishwasher and above stovetop microwave for more counter space. Other features include marble, windowed bathroom, hardwood floors This charming building features classic New York City style with an ELEVATOR and nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located in the Heart of East Village, close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Convenient to the subway and rent price is net effective after free months the lease, also close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 East 3th Street have any available units?
185 East 3th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 East 3th Street have?
Some of 185 East 3th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 East 3th Street currently offering any rent specials?
185 East 3th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 East 3th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 East 3th Street is pet friendly.
Does 185 East 3th Street offer parking?
No, 185 East 3th Street does not offer parking.
Does 185 East 3th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 East 3th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 East 3th Street have a pool?
No, 185 East 3th Street does not have a pool.
Does 185 East 3th Street have accessible units?
No, 185 East 3th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 185 East 3th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 East 3th Street has units with dishwashers.
