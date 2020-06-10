185 East 3th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator

ALL bedrooms are queen sized! 2 FULL BATHROOMS! Kitchen features dishwasher and above stovetop microwave for more counter space. Other features include marble, windowed bathroom, hardwood floors, Located in the heart of the East Village We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood. This is a TRUE 5-bedroom apartment and ALL bedrooms are queen sized and closets. Kitchen features dishwasher and above stovetop microwave for more counter space. Other features include marble, windowed bathroom, hardwood floors This charming building features classic New York City style with an ELEVATOR and nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located in the Heart of East Village, close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Convenient to the subway and rent price is net effective after free months the lease, also close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!