No Fee Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath with outdoor space!



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



Apartment Features:



-3 Queen Size Bedrooms

-Central A/C and Heat in every room

? Spacious Living Room

? Beautiful Kitchen Features White Marble Counter-Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher

? 2 Marble Baths

? Hardwood floors

? Recessed Lighting

? Abundant Closet Space

-Private Outdoor Space



Building Features:



-Live in Super

-Video Intercom



This building is walking distance to the 6 train at 96th Street and 103rd Street, the Q Train at 96th & 2nd avenue and the Crosstown bus on 96th st.



Contact today for showings!