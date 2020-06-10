All apartments in New York
179 Ludlow Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

179 Ludlow Street

179 Ludlow Street · (646) 246-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
Situated on one of the Lower East Sides best blocks, this full-floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an expansive private garden offers 1,073 square feet of gracious interior living space and 471 square feet of quiet outdoor bliss. As you step off your private elevator landing you are greeted by a windowed foyer serviced by an oversized coat closet. As you enter the living room youll immediately notice the floor to ceiling windows that provide tremendous east-facing light as well as handsome 9.5 white oak wide plank floors, and the dual-zone central air conditioning; all luxury features you expect from a new building. The sliding window wall allows you to completely open the front-facing windows and step onto your Juliet balcony and check out the Lower East Side street scene. The living room flows seamlessly into your open and spacious kitchen which features a floating island, top-of-the-line Viking, Bosch, and Faber stainless steel appliances as well as quartz countertops and custom cabinetry.As you make your way to the bedroom wing, youll notice a full-size washer/dryer, a generously sized bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and a linen closet that the owner added into the home. Each bedroom faces west into your quiet back garden and boasts a custom-fitted closet. The en-suite master bathroom has an oversized walk-in steam shower and radiant heat floors. Your private garden is one of a kind for the building and features custom banquette seating, numerous planters for your green thumb, and a full-size grill which makes it a perfect space to entertain during the warm months. This boutique condominium constructed in 2015, only six residences in total, allowing for true privacy in the busy city. All residences are accessed through a private, keyed elevator that opens directly into each home. Additionally, smart-home technology allows guest access to the building and control of the elevator through a remote iPad intercom and video monitoring system a virtual doorman.179 Ludlow is located just moments from the restaurants, nightlife, boutiques, and galleries for which the Lower East Side has become famous. Access to the rest of the city is convenient with the F, J, M, Z, B, D, & 6 trains all nearby.*Listed rent is net effective, based on a gross rent of $8750 and 1 Month Free rent on a 13 month lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Ludlow Street have any available units?
179 Ludlow Street has a unit available for $8,077 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 179 Ludlow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Ludlow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
No, 179 Ludlow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 179 Ludlow Street offer parking?
No, 179 Ludlow Street does not offer parking.
Does 179 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Ludlow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 179 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Ludlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Ludlow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
