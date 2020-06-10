179 Ludlow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator bbq/grill

Situated on one of the Lower East Sides best blocks, this full-floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an expansive private garden offers 1,073 square feet of gracious interior living space and 471 square feet of quiet outdoor bliss. As you step off your private elevator landing you are greeted by a windowed foyer serviced by an oversized coat closet. As you enter the living room youll immediately notice the floor to ceiling windows that provide tremendous east-facing light as well as handsome 9.5 white oak wide plank floors, and the dual-zone central air conditioning; all luxury features you expect from a new building. The sliding window wall allows you to completely open the front-facing windows and step onto your Juliet balcony and check out the Lower East Side street scene. The living room flows seamlessly into your open and spacious kitchen which features a floating island, top-of-the-line Viking, Bosch, and Faber stainless steel appliances as well as quartz countertops and custom cabinetry.As you make your way to the bedroom wing, youll notice a full-size washer/dryer, a generously sized bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and a linen closet that the owner added into the home. Each bedroom faces west into your quiet back garden and boasts a custom-fitted closet. The en-suite master bathroom has an oversized walk-in steam shower and radiant heat floors. Your private garden is one of a kind for the building and features custom banquette seating, numerous planters for your green thumb, and a full-size grill which makes it a perfect space to entertain during the warm months. This boutique condominium constructed in 2015, only six residences in total, allowing for true privacy in the busy city. All residences are accessed through a private, keyed elevator that opens directly into each home. Additionally, smart-home technology allows guest access to the building and control of the elevator through a remote iPad intercom and video monitoring system a virtual doorman.179 Ludlow is located just moments from the restaurants, nightlife, boutiques, and galleries for which the Lower East Side has become famous. Access to the rest of the city is convenient with the F, J, M, Z, B, D, & 6 trains all nearby.*Listed rent is net effective, based on a gross rent of $8750 and 1 Month Free rent on a 13 month lease*