Amenities

Extra Large True 3bedroom Apartment in the LES! LAUNDRY IN UNIT!



**Available for immediate move in.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

- Top Floor- 2 flights up

-Recently Renovated

-Hardwood Floors

-Washer/Dryer in Unit

-Large Living Room + Open Kitchen with dishwasher

-Large Updated Bathroom

-2 King and 1 large Queen Bedrooms

-Closets in Each Room + 1 Coat Closet

-SUNNY South Facing Exposure (2 bedrooms face East)- ~ Double Pane windows - quiet rooms!



BUILDING FEATURES:

-Secure Entry w/ Intercom

-Easy Subway Access 2 blocks from F,M,J trains

-Walk to Some of The City's Best Restaurants, Bars and Shopping



Please Email agents for a Viewing



** Rent reflects 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease