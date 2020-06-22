175 Orchard Street

Amenities

Enjoy living in this boutique building on Orchard Street between Houston & Stanton.

1 bedroom was renovated to perfection with an open kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Great light, quiet, high ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops. Hardwood floors, Video Intercom, secured camera building.

This is an intimate building with updated marble lobby, very well maintained and clean laundry room. Located in one of the greatest blocks of the East Village / Lower East. Close to all: Subway lines F/M/J/Z, Famous local Restaurants, shops, bars art, one block from Essex market, close to Whole Foods and so much more. To view this and any other apartment available in the market call Gisela. Rent this apartment today!!