175 Orchard Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

175 Orchard Street

175 Orchard Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
lobby
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
lobby
Enjoy living in this boutique building on Orchard Street between Houston & Stanton.
 1 bedroom was renovated to perfection with an open kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Great light, quiet, high ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops. Hardwood floors, Video Intercom, secured camera building.
This is an intimate building with updated marble lobby, very well maintained and clean laundry room. Located in one of the greatest blocks of the East Village / Lower East. Close to all: Subway lines F/M/J/Z, Famous local Restaurants, shops, bars art, one block from Essex market, close to Whole Foods and so much more.  To view this and any other apartment available in the market call Gisela.  Rent this apartment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Orchard Street have any available units?
175 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Orchard Street have?
Some of 175 Orchard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 175 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 175 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
