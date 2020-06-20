All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

17 East 97th Street

17 East 97th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

17 East 97th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Fully-renovated and sprawling prewar co-op, less than a block to Central Park. Sunshine fills the apartment all day with primarily south and eastern exposures. This home was fully renovated in 2014 and features an eat-in chef's kitchen with a professional Blue Star range, custom walnut cabinetry, and an abundance of storage. Originally two rooms, the grand living space has room for two sitting areas plus a dining table. Bathrooms are outfitted with Ann Sacks marble tiles, double sinks, showers with hand-held sprayers, and a deep, cast-iron tub. Four bedrooms plus a separate windowed office/nursery. Virtual doorman with locked package cabinet, elevator, w/d in unit and laundry room. Virtual showings available. Offered by owner/broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East 97th Street have any available units?
17 East 97th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 East 97th Street have?
Some of 17 East 97th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 East 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 East 97th Street offer parking?
No, 17 East 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 East 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East 97th Street have a pool?
No, 17 East 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 East 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 East 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
