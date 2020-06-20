17 East 97th Street

Amenities

Fully-renovated and sprawling prewar co-op, less than a block to Central Park. Sunshine fills the apartment all day with primarily south and eastern exposures. This home was fully renovated in 2014 and features an eat-in chef's kitchen with a professional Blue Star range, custom walnut cabinetry, and an abundance of storage. Originally two rooms, the grand living space has room for two sitting areas plus a dining table. Bathrooms are outfitted with Ann Sacks marble tiles, double sinks, showers with hand-held sprayers, and a deep, cast-iron tub. Four bedrooms plus a separate windowed office/nursery. Virtual doorman with locked package cabinet, elevator, w/d in unit and laundry room. Virtual showings available. Offered by owner/broker.