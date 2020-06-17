17 east 67th st

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Step up the the lap of old world design! This incredible location and the amount of space are impossible to beat! Located in very close proximity to Central Park, this pet friendly unit feels like a big townhome apartment! Beautiful stainless steel appliances, in the kitchen, including dishwasher! Large casement windows let in lots of light and add old-world panache!

The living room is expansive to say the least, and terminates with a slightly raised dining area. The bath and closet space (4 of them) are splendid, and a king bed fits in the overly generous bedroom. Overall, the space is a whopping 827 square feet, with a 29 foot long living room, and an dditional 7x13 foyer!

This lovely building sports elevator and laundry facilities and tons of pre-war details

OFFERED AT NO FEE AND VIEWABLE ON A SAME DAY BASIS!

Schedule a Showing Online