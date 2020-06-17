All apartments in New York
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:02 AM

17 east 67th st

17 East 67th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Step up the the lap of old world design! This incredible location and the amount of space are impossible to beat! Located in very close proximity to Central Park, this pet friendly unit feels like a big townhome apartment! Beautiful stainless steel appliances, in the kitchen, including dishwasher! Large casement windows let in lots of light and add old-world panache!
The living room is expansive to say the least, and terminates with a slightly raised dining area. The bath and closet space (4 of them) are splendid, and a king bed fits in the overly generous bedroom. Overall, the space is a whopping 827 square feet, with a 29 foot long living room, and an dditional 7x13 foyer!
This lovely building sports elevator and laundry facilities and tons of pre-war details
OFFERED AT NO FEE AND VIEWABLE ON A SAME DAY BASIS!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 east 67th st have any available units?
17 east 67th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 east 67th st have?
Some of 17 east 67th st's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 east 67th st currently offering any rent specials?
17 east 67th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 east 67th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 east 67th st is pet friendly.
Does 17 east 67th st offer parking?
No, 17 east 67th st does not offer parking.
Does 17 east 67th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 east 67th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 east 67th st have a pool?
No, 17 east 67th st does not have a pool.
Does 17 east 67th st have accessible units?
No, 17 east 67th st does not have accessible units.
Does 17 east 67th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 east 67th st has units with dishwashers.
