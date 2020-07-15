1694 Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable 3 Bedroom in South Harlem No Fee

This spacious three-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave oven along with in-unit laundry, and a video intercom to let your guests in.

The bedrooms can accommodate a large bed and furniture. Enjoy the perks of having individual heating and cooling units in each room for zoned climate control.

The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.

