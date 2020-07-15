All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1694 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1694 Park Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1694 Park Ave

1694 Park Avenue · (346) 309-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1694 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2980 · Avail. now

$2,980

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in South Harlem No Fee - Property Id: 309031

Comfortable 3 Bedroom in South Harlem No Fee
This spacious three-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave oven along with in-unit laundry, and a video intercom to let your guests in.
The bedrooms can accommodate a large bed and furniture. Enjoy the perks of having individual heating and cooling units in each room for zoned climate control.
The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1694-park-ave-new-york-ny/309031
Property Id 309031

(RLNE5950644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Park Ave have any available units?
1694 Park Ave has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 Park Ave have?
Some of 1694 Park Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1694 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1694 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1694 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1694 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1694 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1694 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1694 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1694 Park Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity