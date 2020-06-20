Amenities

Welcome home to this sunny and renovated one bedroom apartment in a gorgeous pre-war elevator building with laundry, storage and live-in super.



Situated on a quiet and tree-lined block, this Carnegie Hill 1 bed 1 bath home is a must see. Bright and airy with 6 windows throughout, this apartment features crown-moldings, modern light fixtures and three sets of gorgeous French-style doors. Best of all is the incredible storage space three deep closets and additional storage in the basement.



The oversized entry foyer with two large closets leads the way to your windowed kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Marble countertops and a farm sink complete the package of this sweet home.



Enjoy a spacious bedroom large enough for a king sized bed, desk and dresser. The marble, windowed bathroom is renovated while maintaining prewar charm. Don't miss out on this special Upper East Side home.



166 East 92nd Street is a meticulously maintained co-op with newly renovated hallways, brand new elevator, live-in super, common laundry room and shared storage space. Central Park is nearly outside your door and enjoy other amazing amenities nearby: Westside Market, Whole Foods, Equinox, and the 92nd Street Y. Transportation options are beyond convenient with the new 2nd Avenue subway minutes away as well as the 4/5/6 trains.