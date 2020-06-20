All apartments in New York
166 East 92nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

166 East 92nd Street

166 East 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

166 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this sunny and renovated one bedroom apartment in a gorgeous pre-war elevator building with laundry, storage and live-in super.

Situated on a quiet and tree-lined block, this Carnegie Hill 1 bed 1 bath home is a must see. Bright and airy with 6 windows throughout, this apartment features crown-moldings, modern light fixtures and three sets of gorgeous French-style doors. Best of all is the incredible storage space three deep closets and additional storage in the basement.

The oversized entry foyer with two large closets leads the way to your windowed kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Marble countertops and a farm sink complete the package of this sweet home.

Enjoy a spacious bedroom large enough for a king sized bed, desk and dresser. The marble, windowed bathroom is renovated while maintaining prewar charm. Don't miss out on this special Upper East Side home.

166 East 92nd Street is a meticulously maintained co-op with newly renovated hallways, brand new elevator, live-in super, common laundry room and shared storage space. Central Park is nearly outside your door and enjoy other amazing amenities nearby: Westside Market, Whole Foods, Equinox, and the 92nd Street Y. Transportation options are beyond convenient with the new 2nd Avenue subway minutes away as well as the 4/5/6 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 East 92nd Street have any available units?
166 East 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 East 92nd Street have?
Some of 166 East 92nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 East 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 East 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 East 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 East 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 East 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 166 East 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 East 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 East 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 East 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 166 East 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 East 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 166 East 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 East 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 East 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
