All apartments in New York
Find more places like 166 Duane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
166 Duane Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:52 AM

166 Duane Street

166 Duane Street · (917) 821-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

166 Duane Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
media room
Located on possibly the most charming corner of TriBeCa, directly on Duane Park, this beautiful loft residence spreads over 3,600SF, offering 11' ceilings and impressive proportions in every room. The space flows from the gracious entry gallery into the open entertainment space, allowing various ways to design and integrate the dining and the living room. The large chef's kitchen features a built-in dinette and first-class appliances, including Sub-zero refrigeration and a Dynasty stove and grill. The master suite includes two walk-in closets and a spa bathroom with dual sinks, double shower, and a deep soaking tub. Each of the three additional bedrooms is generously sized with exceptional natural daylight. Rounding out the floor plan is a large multipurpose room which can function as a library, den, or media room. Other outstanding features of this beautiful home are the multi-zone A/C systems and built-in speakers for SONOS system. Duane Park Lofts offers a 24-hour attended lobby, resident manager, bike and storage rooms, and a stunning, newly landscaped rooftop designed by Walter Melvin Architects, featuring an outdoor kitchen, dining area, grills, ping pong table, and inspiring views. Located in the heart of Tribeca, in close proximity to the Hudson River Park, all retail and restaurants, transportation, Whole Foods and so much more, this home delivers a lifestyle loved by its inhabitants, known as one of the finest zipcodes in the USA.,Located in one of TriBeCa most desirable buildings, on the lovely Duane Park, this stunning loft residence is spread over 3,500SF, with 11-ft ceilings and impressive proportions. An entrance gallery opens onto the entertaining space, combining living and dining with an abundance of sunlight, art walls, and large UV-protected windows looking onto historic TriBeCa architecture. The large eat-in chef's kitchen features a built-in breakfast nook and first-class appliances, including Sub-Zero refrigeration and Dynasty stove with grill. A smart architectural partition wall connects the kitchen to both the living room and the dining room.
The master bedroom suite includes two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom with dual sinks, double shower, and a deep soaking tub. There are three additional bedrooms- south-facing,
and with substantial dimensions- and two full bathrooms, and a powder room. Rounding the exceptional floor plan is a comfortable media room. Other outstanding features of this beautiful home are multi-zone AC, built-in speakers with Sonos in the living room and throughout the master suite, and Verizon Fios.
The Duane Park Lofts is a full-service building converted to condominiums in 1997. Among its many amenities are 24-hour doorman, full-time superintendent and porters, bike rooms, and a stunning roof deck, presently undergoing renovations, which will include cooking facilities, a dining area, a projection wall and projector, garden areas, and a pergola.
All this, in TriBeCa's most sought-after location with the neighborhood's best- restaurants, cafes, parks, and transportation- at your doorstep.
Available furnished and unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Duane Street have any available units?
166 Duane Street has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Duane Street have?
Some of 166 Duane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 Duane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Duane Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 Duane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 Duane Street offer parking?
No, 166 Duane Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Duane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 166 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 166 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Duane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 166 Duane Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity