166 Duane Street

Located on possibly the most charming corner of TriBeCa, directly on Duane Park, this beautiful loft residence spreads over 3,600SF, offering 11' ceilings and impressive proportions in every room. The space flows from the gracious entry gallery into the open entertainment space, allowing various ways to design and integrate the dining and the living room. The large chef's kitchen features a built-in dinette and first-class appliances, including Sub-zero refrigeration and a Dynasty stove and grill. The master suite includes two walk-in closets and a spa bathroom with dual sinks, double shower, and a deep soaking tub. Each of the three additional bedrooms is generously sized with exceptional natural daylight. Rounding out the floor plan is a large multipurpose room which can function as a library, den, or media room. Other outstanding features of this beautiful home are the multi-zone A/C systems and built-in speakers for SONOS system. Duane Park Lofts offers a 24-hour attended lobby, resident manager, bike and storage rooms, and a stunning, newly landscaped rooftop designed by Walter Melvin Architects, featuring an outdoor kitchen, dining area, grills, ping pong table, and inspiring views. Located in the heart of Tribeca, in close proximity to the Hudson River Park, all retail and restaurants, transportation, Whole Foods and so much more, this home delivers a lifestyle loved by its inhabitants, known as one of the finest zipcodes in the USA.

The master bedroom suite includes two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom with dual sinks, double shower, and a deep soaking tub. There are three additional bedrooms- south-facing,

and with substantial dimensions- and two full bathrooms, and a powder room. Rounding the exceptional floor plan is a comfortable media room. Other outstanding features of this beautiful home are multi-zone AC, built-in speakers with Sonos in the living room and throughout the master suite, and Verizon Fios.

The Duane Park Lofts is a full-service building converted to condominiums in 1997. Among its many amenities are 24-hour doorman, full-time superintendent and porters, bike rooms, and a stunning roof deck, presently undergoing renovations, which will include cooking facilities, a dining area, a projection wall and projector, garden areas, and a pergola.

All this, in TriBeCa's most sought-after location with the neighborhood's best- restaurants, cafes, parks, and transportation- at your doorstep.

Available furnished and unfurnished.