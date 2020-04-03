166 2nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman on-site laundry

Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the heart of East Village - Property Id: 297843



Beautifully renovated One Bedroom apartment with high ceilings, unique arches throughout the apartment. Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural maple wood floors and incredible Natural light. Subway tiled bathroom, and Great closet space. Gas included in rent.

Pre-war Luxury landmark building, with 24 hour doorman. Laundry room in the building.

one of the greatest neighborhoods in the city, surrounded by restaurants, unique east village bars, coffee shops and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297843

Property Id 297843



(RLNE5847360)