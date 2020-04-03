All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

166 2nd St

166 East 2nd Street · (330) 880-1482
Location

166 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
on-site laundry
Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the heart of East Village - Property Id: 297843

Beautifully renovated One Bedroom apartment with high ceilings, unique arches throughout the apartment. Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural maple wood floors and incredible Natural light. Subway tiled bathroom, and Great closet space. Gas included in rent.
Pre-war Luxury landmark building, with 24 hour doorman. Laundry room in the building.
one of the greatest neighborhoods in the city, surrounded by restaurants, unique east village bars, coffee shops and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297843
Property Id 297843

(RLNE5847360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 2nd St have any available units?
166 2nd St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 2nd St have?
Some of 166 2nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
166 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 166 2nd St offer parking?
No, 166 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 166 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 2nd St have a pool?
No, 166 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 166 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 166 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 166 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
