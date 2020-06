Amenities

New 3 bedroom on the Upper East Side only 1 flight up! Available for move in ASAP- June 15th. The living room is open to the updated kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample storage space and a new dishwasher. All bedrooms have windows, closets and can accommodate a queen-sized bed. The bathroom features new subway tile, marble floors and a spacious walk-in shower. There is laundry in the building. Just a few blocks to the 86th Street Q and 4/5/6 trains. Pets allowed with landlord approval.