Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Brand new to market available 12/1/2105. Beautiful tree lined street in the best UWS location. Large 1 bed, 1 bath, with private outdoor deck. Apartment is in excellent condition,high ceiling, spacious, and bright with hardwood floors, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, and recessed lighting. Great storage space throughout. Very deep living room closet, ample cabinet space in the kitchen, and bedroom closet with additional overhead storage space.No dogs please.