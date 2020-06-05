All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

159 Mercer Street

159 Mercer St · (212) 381-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
AVAILABLE FURNISHED ONLY - available immediately with flexible terms until Fall 2021, please inquire for specifics. Very cool and authentic loft on a prime and central cobblestone Soho block.

This spacious and very cool corner loft is approximately 1500 sq ft, has 7 large windows (5 facing East over Mercer Street), soaring 11' ceilings, hardwood flooring, exposed white brick wall, pressed-tin ceilings, and a massive open wide main space that is consistent with classic loft aesthetics. Here you'll find a very spacious 2BR loft home with two full bathrooms, ample closet space, a huge open kitchen (stainless steel appliances, D/W, double sink, gas stove, plenty of space to cook and entertain), and a dining area. In addition this home is bright and quiet, has all modern conveniences that one would need (D/W, W/D, A/C, Wi-Fi, etc.), and also features cast-iron columns, a supremely quiet master bedroom, and a wonderfully sparse and simple set of furnishings (as opposed to the many cluttered and severely over-personalized furnished homes available in the area). Lots of wide-open space, room to breathe, great light and peace and quiet on Mercer Street, the perfect place to spend your days in NYC.

Located on the 3rd floor of an elevator building, this home sits on a gorgeous and quiet cast-iron Soho Street only steps from the best shopping, restaurants, galleries and cafe's that prime central downtown Manhattan has to offer. 159 Mercer Street is a well-kept historic (almost 100 years old) intimate loft building with only a few quiet and spacious homes, and is within immediate walking distance to countless local attractions as well as public transportation. Call/email to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Mercer Street have any available units?
159 Mercer Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Mercer Street have?
Some of 159 Mercer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 159 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 159 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 159 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Mercer Street has units with dishwashers.
