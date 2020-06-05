Amenities

AVAILABLE FURNISHED ONLY - available immediately with flexible terms until Fall 2021, please inquire for specifics. Very cool and authentic loft on a prime and central cobblestone Soho block.



This spacious and very cool corner loft is approximately 1500 sq ft, has 7 large windows (5 facing East over Mercer Street), soaring 11' ceilings, hardwood flooring, exposed white brick wall, pressed-tin ceilings, and a massive open wide main space that is consistent with classic loft aesthetics. Here you'll find a very spacious 2BR loft home with two full bathrooms, ample closet space, a huge open kitchen (stainless steel appliances, D/W, double sink, gas stove, plenty of space to cook and entertain), and a dining area. In addition this home is bright and quiet, has all modern conveniences that one would need (D/W, W/D, A/C, Wi-Fi, etc.), and also features cast-iron columns, a supremely quiet master bedroom, and a wonderfully sparse and simple set of furnishings (as opposed to the many cluttered and severely over-personalized furnished homes available in the area). Lots of wide-open space, room to breathe, great light and peace and quiet on Mercer Street, the perfect place to spend your days in NYC.



Located on the 3rd floor of an elevator building, this home sits on a gorgeous and quiet cast-iron Soho Street only steps from the best shopping, restaurants, galleries and cafe's that prime central downtown Manhattan has to offer. 159 Mercer Street is a well-kept historic (almost 100 years old) intimate loft building with only a few quiet and spacious homes, and is within immediate walking distance to countless local attractions as well as public transportation. Call/email to schedule a viewing.