158 Hester Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator

PRISTINE 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX PENTHOUSE!Located at the nexus of Little Italy, Nolita, Soho, and Chinatown, this apartment provides an atmosphere of a quintessential, industrial-like vibe through its grand open space with a separate dedicated area for large dining table and features a dramatic open ceiling, bordered by iron-framed custom glass walls, reclaimed white oak beams,and complimentary lighting throughout.Apartment features:// Incredible LIGHT// Two Marble Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs// Balcony with Downtown Skyline Views// White Oak Plank Floors// Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Custom Cabinets// LG Washer & Dryer// Additional Space on Upper Floor for Home Office or 3rd BedroomFull-time doorman, live-in super & a short walk to everything in SoHo, LES & Nolita.Call, text or email for a same-day showing.