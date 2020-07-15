All apartments in New York
158 Hester Street

158 Hester Street · (347) 803-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 Hester Street, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
PRISTINE 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX PENTHOUSE!Located at the nexus of Little Italy, Nolita, Soho, and Chinatown, this apartment provides an atmosphere of a quintessential, industrial-like vibe through its grand open space with a separate dedicated area for large dining table and features a dramatic open ceiling, bordered by iron-framed custom glass walls, reclaimed white oak beams,and complimentary lighting throughout.Apartment features:// Incredible LIGHT// Two Marble Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs// Balcony with Downtown Skyline Views// White Oak Plank Floors// Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Custom Cabinets// LG Washer & Dryer// Additional Space on Upper Floor for Home Office or 3rd BedroomFull-time doorman, live-in super & a short walk to everything in SoHo, LES & Nolita.Call, text or email for a same-day showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Hester Street have any available units?
158 Hester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Hester Street have?
Some of 158 Hester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Hester Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Hester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Hester Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Hester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 158 Hester Street offer parking?
No, 158 Hester Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 Hester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Hester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Hester Street have a pool?
No, 158 Hester Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Hester Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Hester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Hester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Hester Street has units with dishwashers.
