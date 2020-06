Amenities

One of a kind Chelsea full floor loft!!!This is 900 Sqft open loft / can be converted to one bed soaring high ceiling /brick walls and deco fire place With original hard wood floorJust moments away from the A,C,E 1,2,3 and L train ensures convenience, and a diverse range of food and entertainment options can be found moments away.Dry cleaning and Laundry in building!Photos are of the actual unitEasy AppPets OKGuarantors OK