151 East 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

East 90th just off Lexington Avenue. A classic art deco building.Gut renovations to this Very large 1 bedroom with 4 closets, huge sunken living room, fully renovated galley kitchen with a dishwasher & microwave and original hardwood floors throughout. Dogs okay.This is a very well maintained building with an on-site super and laundry facility.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. SoveRE79343