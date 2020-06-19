All apartments in New York
151 East 90th Street

151 East 90th Street · (646) 872-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
East 90th just off Lexington Avenue. A classic art deco building.Gut renovations to this Very large 1 bedroom with 4 closets, huge sunken living room, fully renovated galley kitchen with a dishwasher & microwave and original hardwood floors throughout. Dogs okay.This is a very well maintained building with an on-site super and laundry facility.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. SoveRE79343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 90th Street have any available units?
151 East 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 90th Street have?
Some of 151 East 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 East 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 151 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 151 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 East 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
