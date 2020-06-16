All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

150 East 91st Street

150 East 91st Street · (646) 600-4838
Location

150 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
*******RENTED******RENOVATED**ELEVATOR***LAUNDRY***STAINLESS***GRANITE***DISHWASHER***
This beautiful low rise building is located on a quiet tree lined street easily accessible by all means of public transportation and is surrounded by all of the BEST RESTAURANTS and BARS the UES has to offer. The building has an ELEVATOR as well as a full scale LAUNDRY FACILITY. There are 3 QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS with an OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM and TONS of CLOSET SPACE. The kitchen is open and has GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, and ALL NEW STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, including a DISHWASHER. The apartment features SOARING HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, (2) AIR CONDITIONERS, CHARMING EXPOSED BRICK, a windowed bath, and MASSIVE amounts of BEAMING NATURAL LIGHT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 East 91st Street have any available units?
150 East 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 East 91st Street have?
Some of 150 East 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 East 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 East 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 150 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 East 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 150 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 150 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 East 91st Street has units with dishwashers.
