150 East 91st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

*******RENTED******RENOVATED**ELEVATOR***LAUNDRY***STAINLESS***GRANITE***DISHWASHER***

This beautiful low rise building is located on a quiet tree lined street easily accessible by all means of public transportation and is surrounded by all of the BEST RESTAURANTS and BARS the UES has to offer. The building has an ELEVATOR as well as a full scale LAUNDRY FACILITY. There are 3 QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS with an OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM and TONS of CLOSET SPACE. The kitchen is open and has GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, and ALL NEW STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, including a DISHWASHER. The apartment features SOARING HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, (2) AIR CONDITIONERS, CHARMING EXPOSED BRICK, a windowed bath, and MASSIVE amounts of BEAMING NATURAL LIGHT.