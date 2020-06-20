All apartments in New York
15 Warren Street

15 Warren Street · (718) 852-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 FL · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
Chic Tribeca living can be found at 15 Warren St! As you enter your new Tribeca loft, via direct elevator entry, you will be struck by the spacious, light drenched open floor plan. The interior boasts exposed brick walls accentuated by hardwood floors and distressed wooden-planked ceilings for an unmatched ambiance. This space enjoys an open concept living, dining and kitchen dwelling. Moving towards the rear of the loft you'll find a suite of bedrooms, both comparable in size. The master bedroom includes a large built-in wardrobe. Lastly, this apartment is equipped with in-unit washer & dryer, as well as dishwasher. Situated in a prime Tribeca location next to City Hall Park, 15 Warren St is under 500 feet from A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, R & W trains. Relish living in Manhattan's hottest neighborhood's Manhattan can provide. Contact us to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Warren Street have any available units?
15 Warren Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Warren Street have?
Some of 15 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 15 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 15 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
