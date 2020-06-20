15 Warren Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator

Chic Tribeca living can be found at 15 Warren St! As you enter your new Tribeca loft, via direct elevator entry, you will be struck by the spacious, light drenched open floor plan. The interior boasts exposed brick walls accentuated by hardwood floors and distressed wooden-planked ceilings for an unmatched ambiance. This space enjoys an open concept living, dining and kitchen dwelling. Moving towards the rear of the loft you'll find a suite of bedrooms, both comparable in size. The master bedroom includes a large built-in wardrobe. Lastly, this apartment is equipped with in-unit washer & dryer, as well as dishwasher. Situated in a prime Tribeca location next to City Hall Park, 15 Warren St is under 500 feet from A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, R & W trains. Relish living in Manhattan's hottest neighborhood's Manhattan can provide. Contact us to see it today!