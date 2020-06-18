145 East 26th Street

Amenities

Fully renovated 1 bedroom with a granite kitchen, wine cooler, dishwasher, marble bathroom and a washer & dryer. This unit is accented by wide plank floors, high ceilings, crown molding, and exposed brick. Available for September 15 occupancy.Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, and Jeremy's Dog Run. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1359