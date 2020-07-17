All apartments in New York
144 W 23rd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

144 W 23rd St

144 W 23rd St · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Huge Alcove studio in FlatIron - Property Id: 289657

Residence 5A is a bright alcove studio with a balcony. Apartment features hardwood floors, 2 large closets and a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, stone tiles and modern fixtures. Located in the heart of Chelsea on West 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenue near all major transportation and just 1 block from Whole Foods. This elevator building has a live-in super and laundry room. Available for immediate occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/144-w-23rd-st-new-york-ny/289657
Property Id 289657

(RLNE5943790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W 23rd St have any available units?
144 W 23rd St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 W 23rd St have?
Some of 144 W 23rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
144 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 144 W 23rd St offer parking?
No, 144 W 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 144 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W 23rd St have a pool?
No, 144 W 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 144 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 144 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 144 W 23rd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

