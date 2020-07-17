144 W 23rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Huge Alcove studio in FlatIron - Property Id: 289657



Residence 5A is a bright alcove studio with a balcony. Apartment features hardwood floors, 2 large closets and a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, stone tiles and modern fixtures. Located in the heart of Chelsea on West 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenue near all major transportation and just 1 block from Whole Foods. This elevator building has a live-in super and laundry room. Available for immediate occupancy.

