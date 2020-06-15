All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

143 Reade Street

143 Reade St · (347) 255-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Reade St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to 143 Reade, Unit 6C, a beautiful and bright three bedroom apartment in a full-service condominium in Tribeca. This is the corner unit, which maintains over-sized windows, in which you can capture great views of the World Trade Center. With 11 foot ceilings and 1,860 square feet, this unit creates a spacious and airy feel, and a place where you can entertain easily. The Roman and Williams designed interiors of the unit combined with the beautifully done walnut floors creates a warm and cozy feel in large space. The bath retreats offer handmade serenity, with walls and floors laid with hand-glazed and kiln-fired tiles created exclusively for Artisan Lofts.The very large and charming master bedroom suite has a considerably sizable and customized walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom features walnut double vanity and cabinets, a deep soaking tub, hand glazed and kiln fired tiles and custom designed Ipe wood cabinetry. This unit also features two other beautiful bedrooms of bounteous proportions as well as another full and half bathroom. This is truly an exquisite unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Reade Street have any available units?
143 Reade Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Reade Street have?
Some of 143 Reade Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Reade Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Reade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Reade Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Reade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 Reade Street offer parking?
No, 143 Reade Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Reade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Reade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Reade Street have a pool?
No, 143 Reade Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Reade Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Reade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Reade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Reade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
