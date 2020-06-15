143 Reade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman

Welcome to 143 Reade, Unit 6C, a beautiful and bright three bedroom apartment in a full-service condominium in Tribeca. This is the corner unit, which maintains over-sized windows, in which you can capture great views of the World Trade Center. With 11 foot ceilings and 1,860 square feet, this unit creates a spacious and airy feel, and a place where you can entertain easily. The Roman and Williams designed interiors of the unit combined with the beautifully done walnut floors creates a warm and cozy feel in large space. The bath retreats offer handmade serenity, with walls and floors laid with hand-glazed and kiln-fired tiles created exclusively for Artisan Lofts.The very large and charming master bedroom suite has a considerably sizable and customized walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom features walnut double vanity and cabinets, a deep soaking tub, hand glazed and kiln fired tiles and custom designed Ipe wood cabinetry. This unit also features two other beautiful bedrooms of bounteous proportions as well as another full and half bathroom. This is truly an exquisite unit!