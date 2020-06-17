141 Nagle Avenue

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

**NO BROKER FEE** A gorgeous BIG 3 BR with tons of light!

**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED**This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee!



LOCATION: Nagle and Dyckman

TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street

*Photos are of sister unit while renovation completes*



Your Apartment:

-Tons of light

-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops

-TRUE three bedroom

-Three queen sized bedrooms with closets

-Separate real living room

-Bonus hall closets

-INCREDIBLE management company

-Wonderful responsive super



Your Neighborhood:

-In the heart of vibrant Inwood

-1 train on your block

-Laundromat, grocery store out your front door

-Inwood boasts over 200 acres of waterfront parks

-Year round farmers market

-And SO much more!