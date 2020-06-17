All apartments in New York
141 Nagle Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

141 Nagle Avenue

141 Nagle Avenue · (718) 812-5963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Nagle Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,518

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**NO BROKER FEE** A gorgeous BIG 3 BR with tons of light!
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED**This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee!

LOCATION: Nagle and Dyckman
TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street
*Photos are of sister unit while renovation completes*

Your Apartment:
-Tons of light
-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops
-TRUE three bedroom
-Three queen sized bedrooms with closets
-Separate real living room
-Bonus hall closets
-INCREDIBLE management company
-Wonderful responsive super

Your Neighborhood:
-In the heart of vibrant Inwood
-1 train on your block
-Laundromat, grocery store out your front door
-Inwood boasts over 200 acres of waterfront parks
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Nagle Avenue have any available units?
141 Nagle Avenue has a unit available for $2,518 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 141 Nagle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 Nagle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Nagle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue offer parking?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Nagle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Nagle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
