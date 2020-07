Amenities

Light Filled Three Bedroom Apartment Details:-Large Living room-Hardwood Floors throughout -All three Bedrooms have windows-Updated Tile BathroomSeparate Kitchen area-Full size appliances-Plenty of Counter Space & Cabinet Space-Eat in Kitchen-Dishwasher Prime Upper East location- Easy access to the Subway - Tons of bars & restaurants near by - Easy access to Central Park NO pets **Lease break current lease ends September 30th with an option to start a new 12 month lease for October 1st***Apartment is available for Immediate move in.