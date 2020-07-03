137 East 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman gym bike storage

This extra large, sun-filled renovated 1 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath apartment is now available for rent at the Carlton Regency -- one of Murray Hill's finest most sought after white glove buildings. The apartment, which is on the 14th floor, is entered through a gracious foyer, which boasts its own bath/powder room. The large living/dining room area has sweeping unobstructed south, west and north facing city views and two solariums. The master bedroom, which also looks south out over the City, has a walk-in closet, with an ensuite windowed bath with two sinks. The Carlton Regency has a 24-hour doorman, concierge, roof deck with helicopter views, state of the art fitness center and bike room. No pets are allowed. Located in one of Manhattan's trendiest, most desirable areas, the building is close to shopping, transportation and some of the City's finest restaurants. Sponsor Unit. No Board Approval.