All apartments in New York
Find more places like 137 East 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
137 East 36th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

137 East 36th Street

137 East 36th Street · (212) 452-4426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

137 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-A · Avail. now

$4,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
bike storage
This extra large, sun-filled renovated 1 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath apartment is now available for rent at the Carlton Regency -- one of Murray Hill's finest most sought after white glove buildings. The apartment, which is on the 14th floor, is entered through a gracious foyer, which boasts its own bath/powder room. The large living/dining room area has sweeping unobstructed south, west and north facing city views and two solariums. The master bedroom, which also looks south out over the City, has a walk-in closet, with an ensuite windowed bath with two sinks. The Carlton Regency has a 24-hour doorman, concierge, roof deck with helicopter views, state of the art fitness center and bike room. No pets are allowed. Located in one of Manhattan's trendiest, most desirable areas, the building is close to shopping, transportation and some of the City's finest restaurants. Sponsor Unit. No Board Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 East 36th Street have any available units?
137 East 36th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 East 36th Street have?
Some of 137 East 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 East 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 137 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 137 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 137 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 137 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 137 East 36th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity