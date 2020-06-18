135 West 58th Street

Amenities

Unfurnished or fully furnished and impeccably clean Jr one-bedroom apartment with original details and a decorative fireplace.This beautifully maintained boutique Pre-War building is located at Central Park South between 6th and 7th Ave. You will have everything you need within a block or so. At each corner are subways NQR, BDF, and ACE,1,and BCD at Columbus Circle, as well as Whole Foods, Equinox Gym, CVS, for everyday needs. There's also a constant flow of cabs available on 6th Ave.



The building has 24 hour security cameras, a full time super and PT doorman 7 days a week, a common laundry room and bike shed, and is pet friendly.