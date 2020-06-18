All apartments in New York
Find more places like 135 West 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
135 West 58th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

135 West 58th Street

135 West 58th Street · (646) 613-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9-D · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
doorman
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
** Video tour available, please see below **

Unfurnished or fully furnished and impeccably clean Jr one-bedroom apartment with original details and a decorative fireplace.This beautifully maintained boutique Pre-War building is located at Central Park South between 6th and 7th Ave. You will have everything you need within a block or so. At each corner are subways NQR, BDF, and ACE,1,and BCD at Columbus Circle, as well as Whole Foods, Equinox Gym, CVS, for everyday needs. There's also a constant flow of cabs available on 6th Ave.

The building has 24 hour security cameras, a full time super and PT doorman 7 days a week, a common laundry room and bike shed, and is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 58th Street have any available units?
135 West 58th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 58th Street have?
Some of 135 West 58th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 West 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 135 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 West 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 135 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 135 West 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity