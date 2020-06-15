Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby

RARE GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH!

Top Floor w/ Exquisite Light & Views!



STEPS TO CENTRAL PARK!

125 West 76th Street, Apt 9C

(Off Columbus Avenue)



ICONIC VIEWS: Top Floor Bight & Airy Home w/ North & East Exposures, Take In The Historic Skyline (The Beresford, The San Remo, Natural History Museum, Historic Townhomes), See The Treetops Of Central Park!



CHEF'S KITCHEN: Stainless Steel Appliances, Electrolux Fridge, Dacor Stove, Edgestar Dishwasher, Koldfront Wine Chiller, Stylish Glass Backsplash, Soft-Close Cabinets, Grand Breakfast Counter (Seats 4), Window w/ Gorgeous Open Vistas



ABOUT THE HOME: Newly Renovated Throughout, Electrolux Washer/Dryer (Separate Laundry Area), Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, Living Room w/ Custom Built-Ins/Storage, Exposed Brick, North/East Exposures, Open Skyline Views, Recessed Custom Lighting (Lutron), Gracious Entry Foyer w/ Deep Coat Closet, Stylish Pocket Doors, Brushed Nickel Hardware, Customized Closets (Hanging & Shelving)



TWO BATHROOMS: Master Bath Marble Floors & Vanity Top, Wall Sconces, Linen Closet, Duravit Toilet w/ Wall-Mounted Flush, Windowed Glass Tiled Shower; 2nd Bath Duravit Toilet w/ Wall-Mounted Flush, Designer Hansgrohe Fixtures, Colorful Penny Tiling, Villeroy & Boch Soaking Tub



ABOUT THE BUILDING: Handsome 9-Story Red Brick Cooperative, Charming Pre-War Tiled Lobby, Brand New Elevator, Attentive Super, Canopied Tree-Lined Block, Mosaic Tiled Hallways, Quaint Roof Deck w/ Patio Furniture & Panoramic Views, Laundry Room (Card-Operated), Steps To Central Park, Theodore Roosevelt Park, American Museum Of Natural History, 1/2/3 Trains @ 72nd Street, B/C Trains @ 72nd Street, Live In The Heart Of The UWS!