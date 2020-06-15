All apartments in New York
125 West 76th Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

125 West 76th Street

125 West 76th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-C · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
RARE GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH!
Top Floor w/ Exquisite Light & Views!

STEPS TO CENTRAL PARK!
125 West 76th Street, Apt 9C
(Off Columbus Avenue)

ICONIC VIEWS: Top Floor Bight & Airy Home w/ North & East Exposures, Take In The Historic Skyline (The Beresford, The San Remo, Natural History Museum, Historic Townhomes), See The Treetops Of Central Park!

CHEF'S KITCHEN: Stainless Steel Appliances, Electrolux Fridge, Dacor Stove, Edgestar Dishwasher, Koldfront Wine Chiller, Stylish Glass Backsplash, Soft-Close Cabinets, Grand Breakfast Counter (Seats 4), Window w/ Gorgeous Open Vistas

ABOUT THE HOME: Newly Renovated Throughout, Electrolux Washer/Dryer (Separate Laundry Area), Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, Living Room w/ Custom Built-Ins/Storage, Exposed Brick, North/East Exposures, Open Skyline Views, Recessed Custom Lighting (Lutron), Gracious Entry Foyer w/ Deep Coat Closet, Stylish Pocket Doors, Brushed Nickel Hardware, Customized Closets (Hanging & Shelving)

TWO BATHROOMS: Master Bath Marble Floors & Vanity Top, Wall Sconces, Linen Closet, Duravit Toilet w/ Wall-Mounted Flush, Windowed Glass Tiled Shower; 2nd Bath Duravit Toilet w/ Wall-Mounted Flush, Designer Hansgrohe Fixtures, Colorful Penny Tiling, Villeroy & Boch Soaking Tub

ABOUT THE BUILDING: Handsome 9-Story Red Brick Cooperative, Charming Pre-War Tiled Lobby, Brand New Elevator, Attentive Super, Canopied Tree-Lined Block, Mosaic Tiled Hallways, Quaint Roof Deck w/ Patio Furniture & Panoramic Views, Laundry Room (Card-Operated), Steps To Central Park, Theodore Roosevelt Park, American Museum Of Natural History, 1/2/3 Trains @ 72nd Street, B/C Trains @ 72nd Street, Live In The Heart Of The UWS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West 76th Street have any available units?
125 West 76th Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West 76th Street have?
Some of 125 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 125 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 125 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 West 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 West 76th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
