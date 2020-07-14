All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

123 E 82nd St

123 East 82nd Street · (646) 249-6297
Location

123 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
No Fee 2 Bedroom in UES - Property Id: 238746

Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with high ceilings, modern finishes, solid wood floors, subway tiled bathroom, and custom made closets. Enjoy a large private backyard. The building is fully renovated with a new lobby, front doors, high tech intercom and more. Amazing block in Upper Eastside within walking distance to everything that Upper East Side offers. A must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/123-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/238746
Property Id 238746

(RLNE5945889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E 82nd St have any available units?
123 E 82nd St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E 82nd St have?
Some of 123 E 82nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
123 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 E 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 123 E 82nd St offer parking?
No, 123 E 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 123 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 123 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 123 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 123 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 E 82nd St has units with dishwashers.
