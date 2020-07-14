Amenities
No Fee 2 Bedroom in UES - Property Id: 238746
Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with high ceilings, modern finishes, solid wood floors, subway tiled bathroom, and custom made closets. Enjoy a large private backyard. The building is fully renovated with a new lobby, front doors, high tech intercom and more. Amazing block in Upper Eastside within walking distance to everything that Upper East Side offers. A must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/123-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/238746
(RLNE5945889)