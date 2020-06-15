All apartments in New York
121 East 22nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

121 East 22nd Street

121 East 22nd Street · (646) 978-5893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit N-205 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
-- FULLY FURNISHED --
If you are looking for the MODERN day Loft 1 Bed or about Park Avenue, where Gramercy meets Flatiron meets the hip Nomad, you have found a gem. Located at the crossing of the Gramercy Park and Flatiron neighborhoods, 121 EAST 22ND STREET is one of the most desirable places to live, own, or invest. Upon entering this soaring loft with 14 foot ceilings, you are greeted with a beautiful kitchen designed by one of the most sought after architects in the world OMA. The elegant kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances, polished quartz counter tops, and acid-etched, back-painted glass cabinetry with custom millwork interiors. Walking past the kitchen with the open concept breakfast bar you are in the Great Room. The Great room features high ceilings, oversized windows, and wide plank, white oak floors. On the other side of the foyer you have an array of closets and the impeccable marble bathroom. The stunning bathrooms feature Calacatta Paonazzo marble counter tops, tub decks, and accent walls, and are outfitted with white oak cabinetry, polished chrome Kallista fixtures and acid-etched glass shower doors. The master bedroom is a superb size for new development and truly sets the standard high. This is truly the perfect residence to entertain, impress, relax and enjoy.
An Extension of your living room is right on the same floor with a beautifully designed residents lounge and out door terrace, this is open for your use whenever you'd like.
The BUILDING
121 East 22nd street is the very first residential building in NYC designed by world-renowned architectural firm OMA, founded by Rem Koolhaas. The building is located in an enclave which is usually referred to as Downtown's most desirable area which is at the crossing of the Gramercy Park and Flatiron neighborhoods. The 18-story building offers 140 residences with various layouts and a wide array of amenities. The homes range in size from studio to 5-bedrooms feature high ceilings, oversized windows, and wide plank, white oak floors. The building offers enjoy a wide array of amenities that includes an indoor pool, a landscaped courtyard, an indoor/outdoor residents' lounge, a rooftop terrace with fire pit and grill, a private dining room and catering kitchen, a fitness center, a screening room, and a children's playroom. The building also offers an automated indoor parking system, bike storage, private storage, a 24/7 attended lobby, and full concierge services.
Please email or call for a private appointment. All showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 East 22nd Street have any available units?
121 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 121 East 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 East 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 East 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 121 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 East 22nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 121 East 22nd Street has a pool.
Does 121 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 121 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
