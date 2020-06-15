Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby media room

-- FULLY FURNISHED --

If you are looking for the MODERN day Loft 1 Bed or about Park Avenue, where Gramercy meets Flatiron meets the hip Nomad, you have found a gem. Located at the crossing of the Gramercy Park and Flatiron neighborhoods, 121 EAST 22ND STREET is one of the most desirable places to live, own, or invest. Upon entering this soaring loft with 14 foot ceilings, you are greeted with a beautiful kitchen designed by one of the most sought after architects in the world OMA. The elegant kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances, polished quartz counter tops, and acid-etched, back-painted glass cabinetry with custom millwork interiors. Walking past the kitchen with the open concept breakfast bar you are in the Great Room. The Great room features high ceilings, oversized windows, and wide plank, white oak floors. On the other side of the foyer you have an array of closets and the impeccable marble bathroom. The stunning bathrooms feature Calacatta Paonazzo marble counter tops, tub decks, and accent walls, and are outfitted with white oak cabinetry, polished chrome Kallista fixtures and acid-etched glass shower doors. The master bedroom is a superb size for new development and truly sets the standard high. This is truly the perfect residence to entertain, impress, relax and enjoy.

An Extension of your living room is right on the same floor with a beautifully designed residents lounge and out door terrace, this is open for your use whenever you'd like.

The BUILDING

121 East 22nd street is the very first residential building in NYC designed by world-renowned architectural firm OMA, founded by Rem Koolhaas. The building is located in an enclave which is usually referred to as Downtown's most desirable area which is at the crossing of the Gramercy Park and Flatiron neighborhoods. The 18-story building offers 140 residences with various layouts and a wide array of amenities. The homes range in size from studio to 5-bedrooms feature high ceilings, oversized windows, and wide plank, white oak floors. The building offers enjoy a wide array of amenities that includes an indoor pool, a landscaped courtyard, an indoor/outdoor residents' lounge, a rooftop terrace with fire pit and grill, a private dining room and catering kitchen, a fitness center, a screening room, and a children's playroom. The building also offers an automated indoor parking system, bike storage, private storage, a 24/7 attended lobby, and full concierge services.

