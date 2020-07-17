All apartments in New York
120 East 92nd Street

120 East 92nd Street · (917) 991-1792
Location

120 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit UPPERTRIPLEX · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
*NEW TO MARKET FOR RENT*
A truly rare and unique opportunity to reside in one of only a handful of Civil War era wood-frame houses in all of Manhattan. 120 East 92nd Street, which is designed in the Italianate style and landmarked by the National Register of Historic Places, will warm your old world heart and speak to your modern sensibility. Built nearly 150 years ago in 1871, this extraordinary house retains the integrity of the period while incorporating 21st century conveniences. Available for rent, the upper triplex has four bedrooms, three windowed bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace and two expansive balconies overlooking a lush landscaped garden.
Enter the parlour level through a double-door vestibule to a welcoming living room which features a wood-burning fireplace and soaring windows that view the front porch, iron lampposts and lovely tree-lined street. Further on are the dining room and eat-in-kitchen which are separated by retractable pocket doors. Brilliant sunshine streams in all day through the 21 foot south-facing kitchen which is framed by floor to ceiling windows, a common theme throughout the house. Top-quality appliances include: Miele, Thermador, Gaggenau in addition to an AGA Cast Iron Range, guaranteed to give you the world's best cooking experience! Enjoy a cup of tea with your breakfast on the private balcony overlooking the English garden.
The original wooden staircase leads to the second level where you'll find the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Charming French doors open to another sizable private balcony, which also overlooks the garden. The 2nd bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom, is nestled on the north end of this level. One more flight to the 3rd floor for two more spacious bedrooms and a generous-sized bathroom with wood plank flooring and a genuine cast iron Clawfoot bathtub.
*NEW TO MARKET FOR RENT*

Enter the parlour level through a double-door vestibule to a welcoming living room which features a wood-burning fireplace and soaring windows that view the front porch, iron lampposts and lovely tree-lined street. Further on are the dining room and eat-in-kitchen which are separated by retractable pocket doors. Brilliant sunshine streams in all day through the 21 foot south-facing kitchen which is framed by floor to ceiling windows, a common theme throughout the house. Top-quality appliances include: Miele, Thermador, Gaggenau in addition to an AGA Cast Iron Range, guaranteed to give you the world's best cooking experience! Enjoy a cup of tea with your breakfast on the private balcony overlooking the English garden.

The original wooden staircase leads to the second level where you'll find the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Charming French doors open to another sizable private balcony, which also overlooks the garden. The 2nd bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom, is nestled on the north end of this level. One more flight to the 3rd floor for two more spacious bedrooms and a generous-sized bathroom with wood plank flooring and a genuine cast iron Clawfoot bathtub.

19th century details throughout include high ceilings, crown and baseboard mouldings, oak hardwood floors and detailed mantelpieces. Other standout features include central air conditioning, a full-size Bosch washer/dryer, 3 decorative fireplaces and an abundance of custom built storage space and generous closets. This extraordinary and historic residence is meticulously and lovingly maintained by the owners. The house is steps to Central Park, the 92nd Street Y and public transportation and nestled in a residential Carnegie Hill neighborhood where the city's highest concentration of major museums and fine schools are located. Available for one or two years.SIGNED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 92nd Street have any available units?
120 East 92nd Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 92nd Street have?
Some of 120 East 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 East 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
