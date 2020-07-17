Amenities

A truly rare and unique opportunity to reside in one of only a handful of Civil War era wood-frame houses in all of Manhattan. 120 East 92nd Street, which is designed in the Italianate style and landmarked by the National Register of Historic Places, will warm your old world heart and speak to your modern sensibility. Built nearly 150 years ago in 1871, this extraordinary house retains the integrity of the period while incorporating 21st century conveniences. Available for rent, the upper triplex has four bedrooms, three windowed bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace and two expansive balconies overlooking a lush landscaped garden.

Enter the parlour level through a double-door vestibule to a welcoming living room which features a wood-burning fireplace and soaring windows that view the front porch, iron lampposts and lovely tree-lined street. Further on are the dining room and eat-in-kitchen which are separated by retractable pocket doors. Brilliant sunshine streams in all day through the 21 foot south-facing kitchen which is framed by floor to ceiling windows, a common theme throughout the house. Top-quality appliances include: Miele, Thermador, Gaggenau in addition to an AGA Cast Iron Range, guaranteed to give you the world's best cooking experience! Enjoy a cup of tea with your breakfast on the private balcony overlooking the English garden.

The original wooden staircase leads to the second level where you'll find the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Charming French doors open to another sizable private balcony, which also overlooks the garden. The 2nd bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom, is nestled on the north end of this level. One more flight to the 3rd floor for two more spacious bedrooms and a generous-sized bathroom with wood plank flooring and a genuine cast iron Clawfoot bathtub.

