Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

120 East 87th Street

120 East 87th Street · (917) 406-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit R16EF · Avail. now

$27,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
parking
pool
garage
yoga
OPEN HOUSES NOT PERMEATED FOR AN APPOINTMENT CLICK SELLER AGENT FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW! PARK AVENUE TOWER CONDO Spectacular view renovated 4 Bed , 3,5 Bath apartment This elegant, wonderfully proportioned eight room condominium is being offered for sale for the first time. The soaring nearly 14 ceilings throughout create an open and dramatic living space. The entry foyer leads into an opulent 24 x 20 living room with deep crown moldings and hand carved mantle above a decorative fireplace. Adjoining the living room is a formal dining room and chefs kitchen with high-end appliances, stained glass ceiling and fine furniture quality cabinets. The flow of these rooms is perfect for entertaining. Large oversized corner windows flood the apartment with light and provide open City views. Back past the entry foyer is a large gallery that leads into the sumptuous master bedroom suite with marble bath, dual sinks, shower and oversized soaking tub. A mezzanine level provides closet and storage space for the master suite. There is also a den which can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom with mezzanine level storage. Two more bedrooms with two full baths complete this wing of the apartment. The apartment also has a windowed home office. The apartment is 2822sf , plus Extra 725sf (approx.) of mezzanine level. This beautiful apartment was designed by the renowned Italian architect Ezio Belotti, known for his work in Roman Orthodox churches, consulates, and embassies worldwide. The details of this outstanding home create a stunning backdrop to classic or contemporary dcor and art collections. The Belloti team consists of highly skilled architects and interior designers. This historic company is admired around the world and has been creating their exclusive furniture collections since 1935. The Ezio Bellotti artisans have succeeded in maintaining and respecting history and tradition, while using cutting-edge technology in their interior designs. Park Avenue Court is a white glove condominium with an attentive staff of 24-hour doorman, porter, concierge, resident super plus an amenity level with pool, playroom, yoga/Pilates studio, and two landscaped courtyards and garage. The building is located off of Park Avenue; one block to the subway, crosstown and downtown buses, two blocks to Central Park, The Met, The Guggenheim, Whole Foods, Fairway, and virtually every neighborhood amenity you seek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 87th Street have any available units?
120 East 87th Street has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 87th Street have?
Some of 120 East 87th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 East 87th Street does offer parking.
Does 120 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 87th Street have a pool?
Yes, 120 East 87th Street has a pool.
Does 120 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
