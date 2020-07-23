All apartments in New York
117 East 57th Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

117 East 57th Street

117 East 57th Street · (646) 677-0596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32D · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
valet service
Overlooking Manhattan's East Side on Billionaire's Row, this convertible fully furnished 2bedroom, 2 bath residence awaits at the coveted Galleria Condominium. This corner apartment boasts over 1,225 square feet of grand living space with southern and eastern exposures. A gracious entry foyer leads into the expansive living room, with a generously sized alcove serving as a perfect den or dining room. The master bedroom suite features en-suite bathrooms and ample closet space. Oversized windows provide plenty of natural sunlight in every room, and several large closets are located throughout the split-bedroom floor plan.

The Galleria is a full service, white-glove building centrally located off Park Avenue and East 57th Street. Residents of this premier Billionaire's Row condominium enjoy amenities including 24 hour doorman, concierge, and elevator attendant, maid and butler services, a central laundry room, dedicated service entrance and elevator, garage with valet services, and a 54th-floor Sky Lounge and terrace, offering 360-degree Central Park and city skyline views. A state-of-the-art health spa, sushi restaurant, beauty salon, and seamstress are located in a separate entrance directly beneath the building's lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 East 57th Street have any available units?
117 East 57th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 East 57th Street have?
Some of 117 East 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 East 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 East 57th Street offers parking.
Does 117 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 East 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 117 East 57th Street has a pool.
Does 117 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
