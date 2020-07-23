117 East 57th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator concierge

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub lobby valet service

Overlooking Manhattan's East Side on Billionaire's Row, this convertible fully furnished 2bedroom, 2 bath residence awaits at the coveted Galleria Condominium. This corner apartment boasts over 1,225 square feet of grand living space with southern and eastern exposures. A gracious entry foyer leads into the expansive living room, with a generously sized alcove serving as a perfect den or dining room. The master bedroom suite features en-suite bathrooms and ample closet space. Oversized windows provide plenty of natural sunlight in every room, and several large closets are located throughout the split-bedroom floor plan.



The Galleria is a full service, white-glove building centrally located off Park Avenue and East 57th Street. Residents of this premier Billionaire's Row condominium enjoy amenities including 24 hour doorman, concierge, and elevator attendant, maid and butler services, a central laundry room, dedicated service entrance and elevator, garage with valet services, and a 54th-floor Sky Lounge and terrace, offering 360-degree Central Park and city skyline views. A state-of-the-art health spa, sushi restaurant, beauty salon, and seamstress are located in a separate entrance directly beneath the building's lobby.