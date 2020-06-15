All apartments in New York
116 West 118th Street

116 West 118th Street · (917) 690-4861
Location

116 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
NO FEE! Available September 1. This six bedroom, four and a half bath of approximately 3,240 square feet spans three floors. The historic townhouse is located on a highly desirable, tree-lined, land marked block. The townhouse is filled with beautiful, original details including four decorative fireplaces and a grand staircase. The Parlor floor has soaring 11 foot ceilings and features a gracious entryway, a living room, a dining room and a large kitchen. The chefs kitchen offers an eight burner Thermador stove, a Thermador oven and dishwasher, a Liebherr fridge, a mosaic backsplash, a quartz counter top and wood cabinetry.The majestic master suite has dramatic double doors and a fireplace. French doors lead to a custom walk-in closet. The master bath has a claw foot tub, a separate glass shower and privacy commode. The skylight streams sunlight through the top floor, where a full laundry room is located. There is additional storage space in the basement. This apartment has private access to the backyard. Pets on a case by case basis. Live luxuriously in Central Harlem, close to the subway, buses, three parks, wonderful restaurants and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West 118th Street have any available units?
116 West 118th Street has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 West 118th Street have?
Some of 116 West 118th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 West 118th Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 116 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 West 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 116 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 West 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
