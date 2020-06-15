116 West 118th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NO FEE! Available September 1. This six bedroom, four and a half bath of approximately 3,240 square feet spans three floors. The historic townhouse is located on a highly desirable, tree-lined, land marked block. The townhouse is filled with beautiful, original details including four decorative fireplaces and a grand staircase. The Parlor floor has soaring 11 foot ceilings and features a gracious entryway, a living room, a dining room and a large kitchen. The chefs kitchen offers an eight burner Thermador stove, a Thermador oven and dishwasher, a Liebherr fridge, a mosaic backsplash, a quartz counter top and wood cabinetry.The majestic master suite has dramatic double doors and a fireplace. French doors lead to a custom walk-in closet. The master bath has a claw foot tub, a separate glass shower and privacy commode. The skylight streams sunlight through the top floor, where a full laundry room is located. There is additional storage space in the basement. This apartment has private access to the backyard. Pets on a case by case basis. Live luxuriously in Central Harlem, close to the subway, buses, three parks, wonderful restaurants and Whole Foods.