Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

1136 First Avenue

1136 1st Avenue · (212) 957-4100
Location

1136 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Midtown East two bedroom located in Lenox Hill. This apartment is in a PRIME location-just minutes from the 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W,F, and the Roosevelt Island tram, as well as major shopping at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, and H&M! FLOOR THROUGH unit in a well-maintained building with just two apartments per floor. This BRIGHT and SUNNY apartment with northern exposure and views of the midtown bridge. has a very functional and spacious with winged. There is A Queen-sized bedroom and en-suite updated bathroom and lots of closet space. There is a renovated separate, windowed kitchen with a DISHWASHER, and classic cabinetry. The living room can fit a medium sized couch, dining table or desk, and additional furniture. The photos are representative of the units in the building. Please email to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 First Avenue have any available units?
1136 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1136 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1136 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1136 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1136 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1136 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
