113 West 78th Street
113 West 78th Street

113 West 78th Street · (212) 838-3700
113 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
NO FEE for the first time in history! ;-) In his most famous book "Bonfire of the vanities," Tom Wolfe describes the street where this house of historic landmark sits as "the most beautiful street" in Manhattan. I am sure Mr. Wolfe talks about tree-lined streets, the magical Central Park, the vibrant cultural and social energies here. Now you can live in this townhouse and enjoy the splendor and magic of the Manhattan. One bedroom with a separate office room/second bedroomLiving room1 full bath & 1 half bath Renovated Kitchen Dishwasher Washer/Dryer 2 Working fireplaces Private balconyFreshly PaintedRelax in your private balcony or read by the fireplace. Lying in your bed listen to the birds from the trees outside your windows. No matter if you are a fashion icon, a scientist, an entrepreneur or a wolf of the Wall Street, you will find your home enchanting as well as it is tranquil. A perfect place to retire to after a day's work. The kitchen and the spacious living room will make your entertaining of friends and families an unforgettable experience. Stepping outside, you are surrounded by some of most famous restaurants, bars in the city. Oh, by the way, another advantage of being a neighbor of the world-famous American Museum of Natural History, you may stop by anytime to have a cup of cosmic coffee with Neil Degrasse Tyson. Call for a private tour today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 113 West 78th Street have any available units?
113 West 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 West 78th Street have?
Some of 113 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 113 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 113 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 113 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 113 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 West 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
