113 West 78th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE for the first time in history! ;-) In his most famous book "Bonfire of the vanities," Tom Wolfe describes the street where this house of historic landmark sits as "the most beautiful street" in Manhattan. I am sure Mr. Wolfe talks about tree-lined streets, the magical Central Park, the vibrant cultural and social energies here. Now you can live in this townhouse and enjoy the splendor and magic of the Manhattan. One bedroom with a separate office room/second bedroomLiving room1 full bath & 1 half bath Renovated Kitchen Dishwasher Washer/Dryer 2 Working fireplaces Private balconyFreshly PaintedRelax in your private balcony or read by the fireplace. Lying in your bed listen to the birds from the trees outside your windows. No matter if you are a fashion icon, a scientist, an entrepreneur or a wolf of the Wall Street, you will find your home enchanting as well as it is tranquil. A perfect place to retire to after a day's work. The kitchen and the spacious living room will make your entertaining of friends and families an unforgettable experience. Stepping outside, you are surrounded by some of most famous restaurants, bars in the city. Oh, by the way, another advantage of being a neighbor of the world-famous American Museum of Natural History, you may stop by anytime to have a cup of cosmic coffee with Neil Degrasse Tyson. Call for a private tour today!