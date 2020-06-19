All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

109 Norfolk Street

109 Norfolk Street · (212) 937-1653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to this sleek and stunning floor- through 2 bedroom 2 baths with private West facing terrace in prime LES at 109 Norfolk Street #3. This gorgeous home provides huge loft-like open space and spectacular light with approximately 1450 square feet. The open chef's kitchen graciously connects to the 23 foot wide great room for living and dining elegance with floor to ceiling windows. Enter through a private keyed elevator to the expansive space that distinguishes the living and sleeping areas for utmost ease to entertain and live.Top of the line appliances in the kitchen including Subzero refrigerator, Bosch range, oven and D/W, Falmer range hood, Monogram wine cooler and home theater system compliment the spa-like baths with Neptune Zen bathtub, Speakman shower, Vitra & Hastings sink and Lacava counter tops. Excellent storage throughout the home allows for easy and seamless living, including an externally vented washer/dryer.. 109 Norfolk is a luxury boutique Condo building with only 5 units, located conveniently in the LES close to parking, Essex Crossing and many open air green spaces. Available for July 1 start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Norfolk Street have any available units?
109 Norfolk Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 109 Norfolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Norfolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 109 Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 Norfolk Street does offer parking.
Does 109 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 109 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Norfolk Street has units with dishwashers.
