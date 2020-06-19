Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub media room

Welcome home to this sleek and stunning floor- through 2 bedroom 2 baths with private West facing terrace in prime LES at 109 Norfolk Street #3. This gorgeous home provides huge loft-like open space and spectacular light with approximately 1450 square feet. The open chef's kitchen graciously connects to the 23 foot wide great room for living and dining elegance with floor to ceiling windows. Enter through a private keyed elevator to the expansive space that distinguishes the living and sleeping areas for utmost ease to entertain and live.Top of the line appliances in the kitchen including Subzero refrigerator, Bosch range, oven and D/W, Falmer range hood, Monogram wine cooler and home theater system compliment the spa-like baths with Neptune Zen bathtub, Speakman shower, Vitra & Hastings sink and Lacava counter tops. Excellent storage throughout the home allows for easy and seamless living, including an externally vented washer/dryer.. 109 Norfolk is a luxury boutique Condo building with only 5 units, located conveniently in the LES close to parking, Essex Crossing and many open air green spaces. Available for July 1 start.