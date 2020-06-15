All apartments in New York
108 Stanton Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

108 Stanton Street

108 Stanton Street · (908) 612-7437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Live in the heart of the Lower East Side 2 blocks away from the F train and steps to Pianos, Meatball Shop, Essex Market, Katz's, Whole Foods and all the lures of the LES & East Village! Open kitchen, hardwood floors and good sized living room. One bedroom can fit a queen size bed and has a closet. Second bedroom can fit full sized bed and is located at the opposite end of the apartment. Three flights up. Laundromat next door. No dogs allowed. Available for 5/1 occupancy. Please email to schedule a viewing.,Live in the heart of the Lower East Side 2 blocks away from the F train and steps to Pianos, Meatball Shop, Essex Market, Katz's, Whole Foods and all the lures of the LES & East Village! Open kitchen, hardwood floors, great light and good sized living room. One bedroom can fit a queen size bed and has a closet. Second bedroom can fit full sized bed and is located at the opposite end of the apartment. Laundromat next door. No dogs allowed. Available for May 1 move in. Please email me to to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Stanton Street have any available units?
108 Stanton Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 108 Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Stanton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Stanton Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Stanton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 Stanton Street offer parking?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Stanton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Stanton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
