107 ELDRIDGE ST.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

107 ELDRIDGE ST.

107 Eldridge Street · (212) 344-9199
Location

107 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Affordable renovated large studio with HIGH loft height ceiling! This apt features charming separate kitchen, new hardwood floors, closet and storage! A king size bed would fit with space remaining for furniture. There is a brand new video intercom.There is an easy to use voice intercom system in a beautiful walk up building with friendly management.Conveniently located near 3 different subway stations serving B,D, F, M and J linesMany restaurants, cafes, bakery, deli and food stores nearbyPlease call or email for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have any available units?
107 ELDRIDGE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 107 ELDRIDGE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
107 ELDRIDGE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 ELDRIDGE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. offer parking?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have a pool?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have accessible units?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 ELDRIDGE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 ELDRIDGE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
