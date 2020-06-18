107 ELDRIDGE ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Affordable renovated large studio with HIGH loft height ceiling! This apt features charming separate kitchen, new hardwood floors, closet and storage! A king size bed would fit with space remaining for furniture. There is a brand new video intercom.There is an easy to use voice intercom system in a beautiful walk up building with friendly management.Conveniently located near 3 different subway stations serving B,D, F, M and J linesMany restaurants, cafes, bakery, deli and food stores nearbyPlease call or email for more information and to schedule an appointment.