107 ELDRIDGE ST.

Amenities
Affordable renovated large studio with HIGH loft height ceiling! This apt features charming separate kitchen, new hardwood floors, closet and storage! A king size bed would fit with space remaining for furniture. There is a brand new video intercom.There is an easy to use voice intercom system in a beautiful walk up building with friendly management.Conveniently located near 3 different subway stations serving B,D, F, M and J linesMany restaurants, cafes, bakery, deli and food stores nearbyPlease call or email for more information and to schedule an appointment.