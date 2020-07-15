All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

107 East 31st Street

107 East 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
bathtub
Welcome Home to this Brand New Phillipe Starck designed Condo 1 Bedroom, just off Park Avenue!

"The Vetro" is a boutique condominium, boasting the finest finishes in an intimate keyed elevator building. The Oversized designer kitchen includes CaesarStone quartz countertops, Mondrian glass tile backsplashes, Bosch, Liebherr and Delonghi appliances and Hansgrohe fixtures, not to mention your own Washer Dryer in the unit.

The luxury bathroom feature Calacatta marble, Kohler soaking tub, Toto toilet, and European vanity. All this plus floor to ceiling windows, open southern city views, and a private Juliette Balcony for fresh air. Additional amenities in this professionally managed building include a lovely rooftop deck, video intercom, and visiting super daily. Terrific midtown location just steps to Park Avenue, Lexington, the 6 train, midtown businesses and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East 31st Street have any available units?
107 East 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 East 31st Street have?
Some of 107 East 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 East 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 107 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 East 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 107 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 107 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
