107 East 31st Street

Welcome Home to this Brand New Phillipe Starck designed Condo 1 Bedroom, just off Park Avenue!



"The Vetro" is a boutique condominium, boasting the finest finishes in an intimate keyed elevator building. The Oversized designer kitchen includes CaesarStone quartz countertops, Mondrian glass tile backsplashes, Bosch, Liebherr and Delonghi appliances and Hansgrohe fixtures, not to mention your own Washer Dryer in the unit.



The luxury bathroom feature Calacatta marble, Kohler soaking tub, Toto toilet, and European vanity. All this plus floor to ceiling windows, open southern city views, and a private Juliette Balcony for fresh air. Additional amenities in this professionally managed building include a lovely rooftop deck, video intercom, and visiting super daily. Terrific midtown location just steps to Park Avenue, Lexington, the 6 train, midtown businesses and shops.