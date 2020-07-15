106 West 117th Street.

Amenities
This home is a MUST SEE!!You immediately feel the spaciousness as you are greeted with an open 1100sf plan accommodating a gracious living room and formal dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors thru out the apartment give it a warmth and elegance!This lovely 2 (convertible to three) bedroom, 2 bath south facing home features a great location, abundant light, and quick access to lower Manhattan, the Bronx and up-state NY. This home can be delivered with or without the furnishings for your convenience. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and comes appointed with an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious with its own closet.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and large refrigerator with pull-out freezing compartment on bottom. There is a washer and dryer in the home for your convenience. Heat and hot water is included. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This well maintained elevator building has a private courtyard for residents and a virtual doorman.Please, no pets and non smoking only. Applicants must ensure that income does not exceed $284,250. Income of $150,000 is required to apply! Board and HPD process are efficient and not fee laden.