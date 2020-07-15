All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

106 West 117th Street

106 West 117th Street · (212) 381-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
This home is a MUST SEE!!You immediately feel the spaciousness as you are greeted with an open 1100sf plan accommodating a gracious living room and formal dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors thru out the apartment give it a warmth and elegance!This lovely 2 (convertible to three) bedroom, 2 bath south facing home features a great location, abundant light, and quick access to lower Manhattan, the Bronx and up-state NY. This home can be delivered with or without the furnishings for your convenience. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and comes appointed with an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious with its own closet.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and large refrigerator with pull-out freezing compartment on bottom. There is a washer and dryer in the home for your convenience. Heat and hot water is included. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This well maintained elevator building has a private courtyard for residents and a virtual doorman.Please, no pets and non smoking only. Applicants must ensure that income does not exceed $284,250. Income of $150,000 is required to apply! Board and HPD process are efficient and not fee laden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 106 West 117th Street have any available units?
106 West 117th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West 117th Street have?
Some of 106 West 117th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 West 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 West 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 West 117th Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 West 117th Street offers parking.
Does 106 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 West 117th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 106 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 106 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 West 117th Street has units with dishwashers.

