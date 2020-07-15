106 West 117th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator parking garage

This home is a MUST SEE!!You immediately feel the spaciousness as you are greeted with an open 1100sf plan accommodating a gracious living room and formal dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors thru out the apartment give it a warmth and elegance!This lovely 2 (convertible to three) bedroom, 2 bath south facing home features a great location, abundant light, and quick access to lower Manhattan, the Bronx and up-state NY. This home can be delivered with or without the furnishings for your convenience. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and comes appointed with an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious with its own closet.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and large refrigerator with pull-out freezing compartment on bottom. There is a washer and dryer in the home for your convenience. Heat and hot water is included. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This well maintained elevator building has a private courtyard for residents and a virtual doorman.Please, no pets and non smoking only. Applicants must ensure that income does not exceed $284,250. Income of $150,000 is required to apply! Board and HPD process are efficient and not fee laden.