101 Delancey Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

101 Delancey Street

101 Delancey Street · (646) 484-7943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!Flexible lease terms are available upon request.In-Person & Virtual Video Showings Now Available.Beautiful bright 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart NYC's trendiest neighborhood, Lower East Side!Apartment Features:- Recent renovations- Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout- Extra-large windows with great natural light- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances - Full-size dishwasher & microwave- Large closets in every room- Wide-open views- High CeilingsSet in the heart of Manhattan's trendiest neighborhood, 101 Delancey Street is in the center of some of the world's best food and nightlife scene. Explore the tenement museum, grab a bite and a cocktail at Hotel Chantelle, indulge in sweet treats at Soft Swerve and soak in the endless possibilities of one of NYC's best neighborhoods. Traveling within Manhattan and beyond? Transportation is a breeze with the J, M, Z, and F trains only a few short blocks away.The pictures in the listing render the quality and finishes of units in the building.Price reflects the net effective rent after receiving a 1-month free rent concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Delancey Street have any available units?
101 Delancey Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Delancey Street have?
Some of 101 Delancey Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Delancey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Delancey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 Delancey Street offer parking?
No, 101 Delancey Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Delancey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 101 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Delancey Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Delancey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Delancey Street has units with dishwashers.
