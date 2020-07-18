Amenities

NO FEE!Flexible lease terms are available upon request.In-Person & Virtual Video Showings Now Available.Beautiful bright 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart NYC's trendiest neighborhood, Lower East Side!Apartment Features:- Recent renovations- Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout- Extra-large windows with great natural light- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances - Full-size dishwasher & microwave- Large closets in every room- Wide-open views- High CeilingsSet in the heart of Manhattan's trendiest neighborhood, 101 Delancey Street is in the center of some of the world's best food and nightlife scene. Explore the tenement museum, grab a bite and a cocktail at Hotel Chantelle, indulge in sweet treats at Soft Swerve and soak in the endless possibilities of one of NYC's best neighborhoods. Traveling within Manhattan and beyond? Transportation is a breeze with the J, M, Z, and F trains only a few short blocks away.The pictures in the listing render the quality and finishes of units in the building.Price reflects the net effective rent after receiving a 1-month free rent concession.