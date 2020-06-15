All apartments in New York
Find more places like 100 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
100 West 138th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

100 West 138th Street

100 Odell Clark Pl · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 Odell Clark Pl, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Enjoy this Amazzinnggg Brand New 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom apartment with a WASHER & DRYER! Available for March 1st!

No Brokers Fee

- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters & SS Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher!
- Large bedrooms can fit Queen-size beds with closets!
- Recessed LED Lighting!
- TWO Full modern Bathrooms
- In-unit Washer/Dryer
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!

*Pictures are from a similar unit. May be virtually staged. Does not come furnished.

Conveniently located just 3 blocks from the 2,3 and short walk to the A,B,C,D trains!

Close to City College, Harlem Hospital, YMCA, St Nicholas Park, many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, ACP Coffee, Ihop, The Famous Shrine, Yatenga, AND WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 138th Street have any available units?
100 West 138th Street has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 138th Street have?
Some of 100 West 138th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 100 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 West 138th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West 138th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 West 138th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity