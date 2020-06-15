100 West 138th Street

Amenities

Enjoy this Amazzinnggg Brand New 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom apartment with a WASHER & DRYER! Available for March 1st!



No Brokers Fee



- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters & SS Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher!

- Large bedrooms can fit Queen-size beds with closets!

- Recessed LED Lighting!

- TWO Full modern Bathrooms

- In-unit Washer/Dryer

- Tons of sunlight!

- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!



*Pictures are from a similar unit. May be virtually staged. Does not come furnished.



Conveniently located just 3 blocks from the 2,3 and short walk to the A,B,C,D trains!



Close to City College, Harlem Hospital, YMCA, St Nicholas Park, many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, ACP Coffee, Ihop, The Famous Shrine, Yatenga, AND WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!!