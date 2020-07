Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator lobby

Lovely large One Bedroom Apt with immediate occupancy in an Art-Deco building at the corner of Broadway facing Ft. Tryon Park, and across the street from an entrance to the Dyckman St station of the A-Train...Lovely new kitchen, large Living Room & Bedroom with beautiful re-finished wood floors. New bathroom. Lovely Art-Deco Lobby.