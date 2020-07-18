All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

10 Sullivan Street

10 Sullivan St · (917) 446-0523
Location

10 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$8,995

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
hot tub
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
hot tub
Introducing residence 4D at 10 Sullivan, a 982 square foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home exquisitely designed by Sophie Harvey. The open floor plan allows for an effortless living and dining area that is ideal for entertaining. Oversized Western facing windows throughout overlook SoHo Square and fill the home with an abundance of natural light. The open Poliform chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, including a Viking six-burner range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Miele dishwasher, as well as custom walnut Macassar luxury cabinetry and Lagano marble countertops. The spacious bedroom has oversized windows, custom storage, built-in nightstands, generous closet space, and a windowed marble spa bathroom with a stall-shower and luxury finishes. Throughout the residence, you will find modern interior finishes, including a Savant home automation system, motorized window treatments, radiant heat flooring, and oil-rubbed Danish oak floors.

Designed by renowned architect Cary Tamarkin, 10 Sullivan incorporates SoHo's iconic architectural heritage with large industrial windows and classic brick siding. The building offers 24-hour doorman service, private storage and a bicycle room.

Located in prime SoHo, 10 Sullivan is right in the heart of the most desirable dining, shopping, and lifestyle destinations in the neighborhood, such as Cipriani, Spring Street, and Hudson River Greenway, and is steps away from the A, C, and E Subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Sullivan Street have any available units?
10 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 10 Sullivan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 10 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 10 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Sullivan Street has units with dishwashers.
