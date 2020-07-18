10 Sullivan Street

Amenities

Introducing residence 4D at 10 Sullivan, a 982 square foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home exquisitely designed by Sophie Harvey. The open floor plan allows for an effortless living and dining area that is ideal for entertaining. Oversized Western facing windows throughout overlook SoHo Square and fill the home with an abundance of natural light. The open Poliform chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, including a Viking six-burner range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Miele dishwasher, as well as custom walnut Macassar luxury cabinetry and Lagano marble countertops. The spacious bedroom has oversized windows, custom storage, built-in nightstands, generous closet space, and a windowed marble spa bathroom with a stall-shower and luxury finishes. Throughout the residence, you will find modern interior finishes, including a Savant home automation system, motorized window treatments, radiant heat flooring, and oil-rubbed Danish oak floors.



Designed by renowned architect Cary Tamarkin, 10 Sullivan incorporates SoHo's iconic architectural heritage with large industrial windows and classic brick siding. The building offers 24-hour doorman service, private storage and a bicycle room.



Located in prime SoHo, 10 Sullivan is right in the heart of the most desirable dining, shopping, and lifestyle destinations in the neighborhood, such as Cipriani, Spring Street, and Hudson River Greenway, and is steps away from the A, C, and E Subway lines.