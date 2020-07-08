All apartments in New York
New York, NY
10 Riverside Boulevard
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

10 Riverside Boulevard

10 Riverside Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
Location

10 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28-D · Avail. now

$14,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

media room
This northeast-facing two bedroom, two and a half bath residence features corner exposures in the living room and master bedroom, and a windowed kitchen. Enjoy expansive views of the New York City skyline and the lush greenery of Waterline Square park below. The corner master suite includes a walk-in closet and a linen closet, as well as a five-fixture master bath with enclosed water closet. Custom Italian kitchens by Pedini celebrate the discerning tastes of One Waterline Square's residents. Outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and punctuated by polished chrome Dornbracht fixtures, each kitchen will supply fully-vented range hoods, wine refrigerators and garbage disposals. Residents will also enjoy fully-vented dryers. Each bathroom is cradled in a bespoke and indulgent array of stone and wood cabinetry. Private condominium amenities, located on the 15th Floor, include a private 20-seat dining room with catering kitchen, multiple lounge and social spaces, media room, billiards room and bar, great room with fireplace and access to the fully-furnished and landscaped sundeck with outdoor kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
10 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 10 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10 Riverside Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10 Riverside Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Riverside Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
