10 Riverside Boulevard

This northeast-facing two bedroom, two and a half bath residence features corner exposures in the living room and master bedroom, and a windowed kitchen. Enjoy expansive views of the New York City skyline and the lush greenery of Waterline Square park below. The corner master suite includes a walk-in closet and a linen closet, as well as a five-fixture master bath with enclosed water closet. Custom Italian kitchens by Pedini celebrate the discerning tastes of One Waterline Square's residents. Outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and punctuated by polished chrome Dornbracht fixtures, each kitchen will supply fully-vented range hoods, wine refrigerators and garbage disposals. Residents will also enjoy fully-vented dryers. Each bathroom is cradled in a bespoke and indulgent array of stone and wood cabinetry. Private condominium amenities, located on the 15th Floor, include a private 20-seat dining room with catering kitchen, multiple lounge and social spaces, media room, billiards room and bar, great room with fireplace and access to the fully-furnished and landscaped sundeck with outdoor kitchen.