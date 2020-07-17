All apartments in New Rochelle
140 Pelham Rd 3J
140 Pelham Rd 3J

140 Pelham Rd · (914) 664-5000
Location

140 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3J · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
2 Bedroom in New Rochelle! - Property Id: 280857

*Minimum Income Requirements: $91,800
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+

*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee, Due at Lease Signing

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

**Fee Disclosure: Application fee & Broker's Fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280857
Property Id 280857

(RLNE5883614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have any available units?
140 Pelham Rd 3J has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have?
Some of 140 Pelham Rd 3J's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Pelham Rd 3J currently offering any rent specials?
140 Pelham Rd 3J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Pelham Rd 3J pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Pelham Rd 3J is pet friendly.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J offer parking?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not offer parking.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have a pool?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not have a pool.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have accessible units?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 3J have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 3J does not have units with air conditioning.
