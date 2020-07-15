/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
54 Studio Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
11 Burling Ln Amethyst
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - Amethyst Layout - Property Id: 317147 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,167
546 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Barker Avenue
42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with Kitchen located on 1st floor in this Garden style rental building in White Plains.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,550
550 sqft
Prewar Condo Charmer - Features: 3rd floor studio unit with a sunken living room, eat in kitchen, dressing room, parquet floors, ht and hw included, walk to shops and Metro-North RR.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
2451 Eastchester Road
2451 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
$4,000
Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
55 Sherwood ave, #1E
55 Sherwood Ave, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Brand New 2BR/1Bath Apts at 53 Sherwood Ave in Yonkers. Coming home from the close highways or Metro North Station you can relax in a Brand New Home.
Results within 10 miles of New Rochelle
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
202 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,624
476 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Similar Pages
New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Rochelle 3 BedroomsNew Rochelle Accessible Apartments
New Rochelle Apartments with BalconyNew Rochelle Apartments with GarageNew Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY