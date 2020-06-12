/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
91 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1525 sqft
Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 Unit Available
914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,056
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,276
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Pelham Gardens
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
